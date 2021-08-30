Covid-19: Muda Sarawak man urges authorities to address soaring ‘brought-in-dead’ cases

Health personnel bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Islamic cemetery in Klang August 6, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 30 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Sarawak has called upon the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to address the high number of ‘brought-in-dead’ (BID) cases recorded in the state.

Muda Sarawak pro tem executive information chief Muhammad Afiq Hariz Khatem said as of Aug 28, the death rate due to Covid-19 in Sarawak reached 518, while for the whole country, the number was 15,802.

The highest number of deaths, at 339, was recorded on Aug 26.

“The mortality rate of Covid-19 patients in terms of BID cases outside the hospital shows an increase – during the three days, from Aug 26 to 28, a total of 231 BID cases had been recorded.

“This information shows how serious this matter is and how important it is to be addressed.

“Muda Sarawak would like to seek clarification regarding the steps taken by MoH and SDMC in addressing this problem and preventing it from reoccurring, especially in Sarawak,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Muhammad Afiq said the increase in BID cases could be attributed to the lack in the knowledge about caring for and monitoring the health of patients.

“Another likely factor is the lack of health monitoring equipment such as oxymeters to check the patients’ conditions at home.

“Whether or not the decision to allow some Covid-19 patients, under Categories 1 and 2, to be quarantined at home is an appropriate move, cases are still on the rise,” he said.

Nevertheless, Muhammad Afiq stressed the importance of home quarantine instructions for Covid-19 patients, especially in view of them living with their family members, who would be at high risk of being exposed to Covid-19.

“Home quarantine instructions/directives for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak need to be reviewed and checked for suitability from time to time, especially when the patients live with their family members.”

In this regard, Muhammad Afiq expressed Muda Sarawak’s hope for the MoH and SDMC to continue focusing on the well-being of the people by not making any reckless decision.

“Any decision made must take into considerations a holistic risk assessment. All SOPs (standard operating procedures) must be comprehensive and easily understood by people from various backgrounds.

“We would also like to emphasise to the MoH and SDMC to provide transparent and detailed information regarding the current development of Covid-19 situation in Sarawak,” he added. — Borneo Post