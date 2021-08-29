Johor Sultan: Photograph, statement that went viral on social media fake

Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar said he had never issued any statement as alleged by a photograph that was spread on social media recently. — Picture via Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, Aug 29 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, today said he had never issued any statement as alleged by a photograph that was spread on social media recently.

“It is a fake quote circulated by irresponsible parties. Please don’t believe unverified statements or fake news that are circulated on social media,” the Sultan said in a post on his official Facebook page.

His Royal Highness said all statements or news reports related to him or the Johor Royal Family will only be issued by the Royal Press Office through the official social media sites.

Earlier, there was a photograph spread on social media using a picture of Sultan Ibrahim as well as a statement that read ‘Kerajaan Umno perlu berhenti memperdayakan rakyat Malaysia dengan segala alasan dan tipu helah’ (Umno government must stop deceiving Malaysians with all sorts of excuses and tricks). — Bernama