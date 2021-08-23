Syed Saddiq applies for CBT, money laundering cases to be transferred to High Court

In a notice of application filed in the High Court on August 19 through Messrs Haijan Omar & Co, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman also requested that all proceedings in the cases in the Sessions Court be adjourned pending the outcome of the application. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has applied for several cases he faces with regard to criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and money laundering to be transferred to the High Court here.

In a notice of application filed in the High Court here on August 19 through Messrs Haijan Omar & Co, Syed Saddiq, 29, also requested that all proceedings in the cases in the Sessions Court be adjourned pending the outcome of the application.

Lawyer Haijan Omar when contacted by reporters, said his client’s case should be transferred to the High Court on the grounds that there were constitutional issues that would arise in the case, and it was more appropriate to be tried in the High Court.

He said the application was set for case management before High Court Deputy Registrar Catherine Nicholas on Wednesday.

For the first charge, Syed Saddiq was charged as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth (Armada) chief, who had been entrusted with control of the Armada fund, with committing criminal breach of trust by withdrawing RM1 million through a CIMB Bank Berhad cheque without obtaining permission from the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council.

He was charged with committing the offence at a CIMB Bank Berhad branch at Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, here on March 6, 2020, under Section 405 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 406 of the same code, providing maximum imprisonment of 10 years with whipping, and a possible fine, if convicted.

The former youth and sports minister also faces a charge of misusing RM120,000 in donations meant for the GE14 campaign collected through the Maybank Islamic Berhad account owned by Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise.

The act was allegedly committed at Maybank Islamic Berhad, Taman Pandan Jaya here between April 8 and April 21, 2018, according to Section 403 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to five years with whipping and a possible fine, if convicted.

On August 5, at the Johor Baru Sessions Court, Syed Saddiq was charged with two counts of engaging in money laundering activities, namely two transactions of RM50,000 from his Maybank Islamic Berhad account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account, which is believed to be proceeds of illegal activities.

He was alleged to have committed the acts at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling here on June 16 and June 19, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which is punishable under Section 4 (1) of the same Act, providing maximum imprisonment of 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or proceeds of illegal activities.

However, the court allowed the prosecution’s application to transfer the case to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court. — Bernama