Bersatu MP chides media, Pakatan for saying Perikatan’s support for Ismail Sabri ‘conditional’

Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad has criticised media reports which claimed that Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs’ support for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as the prime minister is conditional. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Bersatu Mersing MP Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad has criticised media reports which claimed that Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs’ support for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as the prime minister is conditional.

He said these reports were misleading and erroneous, and laid the blame on Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Pakatan Harapan (PH) instead.

“It is surprising and shocking that the PH MPs are unable to understand and appreciate the distinction between the freedom to exercise political support, which can change depending on the performance of the government of the day, and the declaration of support for the purposes of determining the individual member of parliament that has the support of the majority of the members of the Dewan Rakyat,” he said in a statement.

Abd Latiff’s comments came after news reports surfaced indicating that PN’s support for Ismail Sabri as prime minister is conditional upon him appointing Cabinet members who are not facing any criminal charges in court.

Abd Latiff however defended PN saying that the statement by the PN chairman is a reflection of PN’s political aspirations to ensure a government of clean and uncompromising leaders.

“This was the stand of the PN coalition when it was formed and remains the stand of the PN coalition today,” he added.

Yesterday, 114 MPs from PN, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak as well as independents were granted an audience with the King to verify their support for Ismail Sabri to be the next prime minister.

The 114 would allow Ismail Sabri to form the next government with a simple majority in Parliament.

* Editor's note: An earlier version of this article contained an error which has since been rectified.