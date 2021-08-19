National Day celebration goes hi-tech, public urged to watch from home

Malaysian flags are pictured in Putrajaya August 12, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The 2021 National Day celebration at the end of this month will use high technologies in line with the new norm by complying with the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Information Department director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid said the celebration was based on the Mix Reality concept, namely a combination of physical presentation, AR technology (Augmented Reality) and also XR (Extended Reality) which are interactive and high technology in nature.

“Viewers will get an impression as if they are watching the performances at the scene with the technologies used.

“We encourage the public to stay at home and watch the National Day celebration live on all local television stations as well as on Facebook Live through Facebook Live Merdeka360 and Facebook Live Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia,” he said on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme on RTM today.

He added that the National Day celebration would still be held despite the nation facing the Covid-19 pandemic because it is a special day for the people of Malaysia.

“The safety factor is always stressed upon and we will ensure those involved have been fully vaccinated. We will also ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) by always obtaining advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN),” he said.

In addition, Mohd Sukari said last year’s theme of “Malaysia Prihatin” (Malaysia Cares) had been picked again for this year Malaysia was still struggling to be free from the pandemic.

“Malaysia Prihatin means that all Malaysians are together with the government in combating Covid-19,” he said.

The 2021 National Day celebration is scheduled to take place on August 31 at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, Putrajaya.

Mohd Sukari also urged the public to enliven the National Month and Fly Jalur Gemilang celebrations by putting up the national flag in their homes and on their vehicles and by taking part in the programmes and competitions organised.

Further information on the programmes and competitions organised can be accessed on the Merdeka360 portal, namely, www.merdeka360.my. — Bernama