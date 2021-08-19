Buses ferrying Umno, Bersatu MPs arrive at Istana Negara for audience with King (VIDEO)

Tan Sri Annuar Musa and other Umno MPs are pictured boarding a bus ahead of their audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Two separate buses ferrying lawmakers from Umno and political rivals Bersatu have arrived at Istana Negara for their scheduled audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to determine support for the next Malaysian prime minister.

The Umno bus was the first to arrive at 10.35am. Among those who could be seen getting down were Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was scheduled to attend his 1MDB criminal trial in the High Court this morning.

The bus ferrying Bersatu MPs arrived at 10.43am. Alor Gajah MP Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof was spotted waving to journalists as the bus entered the palace gates.

A bus ferrying Perikatan Nasional MPs arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on August 19, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Independent lawmaker Larry Sng was also seen riding in the Bersatu bus.

A total of 114 MPs from PAS, MIC, MCA, as well as those who are independent have been summoned for an audience so the King can personally verify the support for Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, one of the two main contenders for prime ministership.

The other candidate is Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The MPs had been instructed to write in their personal choices for prime minister and submit them to the palace before 4pm yesterday.

