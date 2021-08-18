Sabah’s Upko confirms backing Anwar for PM

Earlier today, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau released a statement saying that any new prime minister and his Cabinet would not survive if it does not have bipartisan support and key policies that stress on decentralisation of power. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 18 — The Sabah-based United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation has thrown the backing of its sole parliamentarian behind PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his bid to be the prime minister.

Upko secretary-general Nelson Anggang said his party has always been consistent in its support for the Pakatan Harapan Opposition leader.

“Our president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, who is also the Tuaran MP, has submitted his statutory declaration to the Istana confirming his support to YB Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said in a short statement here.

Upko’s vote is one among an expected 105 from the Opposition bloc, which currently includes Pejuang’s four MPs.

The Opposition needs at least five more votes to gain a simple majority and form the next government.

Earlier today, Tangau released a statement saying that any new prime minister and his Cabinet would not survive if it does not have bipartisan support and key policies that stress on decentralisation of power.

He welcomed the Agong’s advice for inter-party reconciliation, but pointed out that Malaysia needed to overhaul its political practices to be an effective government.

However, he did not say then who he would support as prime minister.