Dr Adham: 31.9pc of Malaysian population fully vaccinated

Walk-in vaccine recipients receive their Covid-19 jabs at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — A total of 31.9 per cent or 10,425,300 of the country’s population have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday (Aug 14), said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham, through an infographic shared on his official Twitter, said, a total of 16,868,615 people or 51.7 per cent had received the first dose, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 27,293,915 doses as of yesterday.

In terms of percentage, 72.1 per cent of the country’s adult population had received the first dose while 44.5 per cent had completed both doses.

Meanwhile, on daily vaccination rate, he said a total of 442,150 doses were administered yesterday with 161,049 being the first dose while 281,101 the second dose.

PICK was launched on February 24 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit the country last year. — Bernama