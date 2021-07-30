Don’t abandon Malaysia for Perikatan, Umno veep tells party

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin says Malaysia is now in a constitutional crisis, as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's statement in response yesterday did not clarify the situation but rather muddled it. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has called for an interim government to be formed by the party, following the chaos that occurred after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's statement yesterday.

He said Malaysia is now in a constitutional crisis, as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's statement in response yesterday did not clarify the situation but rather muddled it.

“Umno representatives have only one choice, that is to uphold His Majesty's decree to the fullest,” Khaled said in a statement.

Adding that the party will not and should not be dragged into the conflict, he said Umno's commitment since its founding is to defend the royal institution, among others.

“Anything that is not in line with this commitment is thus opposed to the values, stance and struggle of Umno.

“The only way out of all this is for Umno to form an interim government. Leaving Perikatan Nasional (PN) is better and more strategic than putting national interests aside during this moment of crisis,” Khaled said.

He said Umno must now seize the opportunity to provide the leadership that the country yearns for.

Khaled said the proposed interim government will have only three mandates, namely to manage the national economy, manage the Covid-19 health crisis, and to run the country in preparation for the 15th general election, after which the interim government will cease to exist once national polls take place.

“Parliament must continue sitting, the freedom of the media and social media guaranteed, every decision and government expenditure must be tabled in Parliament for checks and balances, as well as the full restoration of the Federal Constitution's purpose.

“The period where Umno was shackled with the lust for power and position in the PN government has ended. Its representatives must choose, either to be with the King and rakyat, or with the prime minister and PN,” he said.

Yesterday, Istana Negara released a statement on behalf of the Agong, in which he expressed his deep disappointment at Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan's assertion in Parliament on Monday that the Emergency Ordinances have been revoked, as royal assent has yet to be provided in order for this to happen.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong was upset with Takiyuddin's remarks in Parliament on July 26, on the government's decision not to extend the period of Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances after August 1.

The statement resulted in MPs breaking out in arguments during the parliamentary session, with Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim accusing Takiyuddin of misleading the House and demanding both the Cabinet and himself resign for this slight.

Coupled with the Health Ministry's discovery that two Parliament staff have been found to be Covid-19 positive, forcing the building to go into lockdown, yesterday's parliamentary sitting was postponed to Monday (August 2).