Chief minister: Penang hits 51.1pc Covid-19 first-dose vaccination rate

Vaccine recipients entering the compound to get their jab at the vaccine distribution centre, SPICE, Penang June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — Penang has achieved a 51.1 per cent first-dose Covid-19 vaccination rate as of 11.59pm on July 28, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the state has managed to speed up its vaccination rate for the state's adult population earlier than the initial goal of early September.

He said it was also decided during the Penang Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force meeting last night that all senior citizens who have registered on MySejahtera but have yet to be given an appointment date can now walk into five vaccination centres (PPV) in the state from August 2.

“They only need to bring their MyKad to register for the vaccination at the PPVs,” he said in a statement today.

Senior citizens can walk into the Dewan Millenium PPV in North Seberang Perai, SP Arena PPV in Central Seberang Perai and Dewan Serbaguna Jawi PPV in Southern Seberang Perai from August 2.

Meanwhile, those on the island can walk in to the PPV at the Spice Convention Centre in Relau from August 3.

Chow said the committee has decided to set up Spice Convention Centre as a mega PPV that will start operations from August 1 with a capacity of 5,000 doses per day.

He said Penang will continue with its 3T approach of testing, tracing and treatment to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

“What we can see now, including the record high cases yesterday, is a result of mass screening, not only by the state health department, but also through the free Penang Covid-19 Mass Screening Programme and initiatives by the industries,” he said.

He said the increase in screening included screening of clusters, close contacts and others following the reported new clusters throughout this week.

Chow said as of July 28, there are 51 active clusters in the state where 40 are from the factories, seven in the workplace, two from educational institutions and two from construction sites.

“The four new clusters reported yesterday involved the manufacturing sector in Central Seberang Perai and South Seberang Perai,” he said.

Based on reports from the state health department, a total 155 factories have been ordered to close between January and July 26 compared to only 17 factories last year.