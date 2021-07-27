Scaffold company fined RM35,000 over two workplace deaths in Ipoh

Foreign workers Nay Lin and Maung Maung Win fell from the sixth floor to the first floor of a building, which is about 38m high, while overhauling the scaffold. Both died on the spot. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, July 27 — The Sessions Court here fined a scaffolding company RM35,000 in default of six months’ jail after its representative pleaded guilty on its behalf to negligence in the accidental death of two foreign workers.

Team Force Scaffolding and Insulation Sdn Bhd director Lau Kiew Ling, 39, entered the guilty plea to the charge under Section 15 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 before judge Norashima Khalid.

The offence is punishable by a fine of not more than RM50,000, a jail sentence of up to two years, or both.

According to the charge sheet, the firm is accused of failing to ensure safe workplace conditions at around noon on October 5 last year at the Tasek Industrial Estate here, which led to the deaths of Nay Lin and Maung Maung Win.

According to the facts of the case, Maung and Nay fell from the sixth floor to the first floor of a building, which is about 38m high, while overhauling the scaffold. Both died on the spot.

Occupational Safety and Health Department (DoSH) prosecution officer Hasan Abdul Rahman prosecuted.

Separately, Norashima also fined two companies after its representatives pleaded guilty to negligence in workplace safety which caused two workers to lose their fingers in separate incidents.

Yoonsteel (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd director Loke Yoon Chee, 63, entered the guilty plea to failing to ensure safe workplace conditions at around 10.30pm at Tasek Industrial Estate here on August 28, 2019, which caused severe injuries to the fingers of its worker Rahman Marimuthu, 63.

According to the case fact, Rahman lost his middle finger and sustained injuries to his ring finger on the left hand after a keel block, weighing around 250kg, fell on his hand at the workplace.

The company was charged under the same section of the Act and carries the same punishment.

Loke also pleaded guilty for another charge for failing to submit the report in the form that was approved by Perak DoSH in relation to Rahman’s accident within the given period of seven days.

The charge was framed under Section 5 (1) (b) (bb) of the Occupational Safety and Health Regulations 2004.

The offence is punishable by a fine not more than RM10,000, or jail sentence not more than a year or both.

For the first offence, Norashima fined the company RM25,000 in default of six months’ imprisonment while for the second offence the company was fined RM3,000 in default of six months’ imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Team Some Sdn Bhd director Ceylyn Tay Wei Lung, 44, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure safe workplace conditions at around 10.20am at the Kawasan Perindustrian Ringan Kinta Jaya here on July 15, 2019, which caused Noor Khairunnisa Khairul Azmi, 25, to lost two joints on the index finger of the right hand.

The charge was under Section 15 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

DoSH prosecuting officer Fazira Azita Abdul Rashid prosecuted for this case.

Norashima then fined the company RM25,000 in default of six months’ jail.