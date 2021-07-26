Melaka Health Dept: Elderly, disabled folk can now walk in to any vaccination centre to get Covid jab

Rahmad said all PPVs in the state will only be allowed to administer the vaccine to the first 50 individuals who walk in due to limited supply. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

MELAKA, July 26 — All public vaccination centres (PPV) in Melaka are allowed to accept “walk-in” among senior citizens and people with disabilities (PwDs) who have not received their vaccination appointment to receive the vaccine, effective today.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said all the PPVs were however, allowed to give the vaccine only to the first 50 individuals who walked-in due to the limited vaccine supply.

“Walk-in is only allowed from 8.30am to 1pm. The senior citizens and the disabled are required to bring along their identity card, smartphone that is registered with MySejahtera and related documents on their illnesses, if any.

“Through this ‘walk-in’ initiative, we hope to achieve 100 per cent vaccination for senior citizens and the disabled in the state,” he said in a statement here.

For senior citizens and the disabled who have already received their appointment date and the PPV location, Rahmad said they should go for the vaccination on the date given at the designated PPV. — Bernama