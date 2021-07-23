AirAsia extends passenger credit validity to three years

An AirAsia plane is pictured on the tarmac of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang August 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — AirAsia has extended the credit account validity period to three years (36 months) from the date of issuance for all customers with credit issued before June 30, 2021.

In a statement today, the airline also said all credit accounts issued before June 30 have been automatically extended.

“The above is only applicable for direct online bookings made via airasia.com or the airasia Super App.

“For group bookings or those made with travel agents, guests may refer to the respective booking agent for further assistance,” the airline said in a statement.

According to Adam Geneave, AirAsia Group chief customer happiness officer, this step took into account recent developments in the country.

“Hence, we are pleased to extend our credit account validity to three years on top of providing the flexibility to make future bookings at any time, for any destination and on any AirAsia-operated flight — even during the peak travel seasons.

“The credit account can also be used to purchase baggage allowance, seat selection, inflight meals, insurance, pay for government taxes and fees as well as other optional services.

“Credit accounts are not limited to the person on the original booking and can be used to pay for other people’s flights,” he said in the statement.

The airlines also thanked customers who have chosen this option instead of opting for refunds.

AirAsia is also closely monitoring the current situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.