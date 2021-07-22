On Sarawak Day, CM tells Sarawakians to strengthen solidarity and reject division

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg at the Sarawak Day 2021 celebration at the Sarawak State Assembly in Kuching, July 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 22 — The people of Sarawak should work together to cultivate the spirit of solidarity to strengthen unity and harmony in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said they also needed to work together to keep the state away from politics that led to division.

He added that all efforts planned by the state government, even with large allocations, do not guarantee success if the political climate is not conducive.

“Political turmoil and power struggles between political parties will cause instability that is not healthy to economic development.

“Investors will not invest in countries or states that are volatile in terms of political climate,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Day 2021 celebration at the Sarawak State Assembly here tonight.

This year’s Sarawak Day celebration was held under the new norm and broadcast live.

Abang Johari said today was also the 58th anniversary of the Sarawak state administration being in the hands of Sarawakians.

He said Sarawak had achieved much success but a lot still needed to be done to make Sarawak a developed and high-income state.

“I am confident we can achieve this dream by 2030 if we all work hard to become a state with a developed economy in the next nine years according to how we want,” he said. — Bernama