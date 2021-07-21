Three new Covid-19 clusters declared in Sarawak, says SDMC

Health Ministry personnel screened individuals for fevers as part of Covid-19 precautions, before sending them to transit centres for the homeless during the MCO March 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, July 21 — Three new Covid-19 clusters were declared in Sarawak today despite the drop in positive cases statewide, according to statistics by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its Covid-19 daily report said the clusters were dubbed as Jalan Demak Laut Cluster in Kuching, Balai Ringin Melayu Cluster in Serian and Sungai Sebatu Cluster in Meradong.

On the Jalan Demak Laut Cluster, SDMC said it is a workplace cluster involving workers of a commercial transport company at the Demak Laut industrial area, Petra Jaya in Kuching.

This cluster has so far recorded 29 positive cases including the index case after 186 individuals were screened.

All of the cases under this cluster have been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and the Kuching’s Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC).

On the Balai Ringin Melayu Cluster, SDMC said it is a community cluster involving a village at Balai Ringin whereby 48 persons had been tested positive including the index case after 112 persons were screened.

The positive cases are now treated at Serian Hospital and PKRC.

The third cluster for the day, Sungai Sebatu Cluster, again involved a community cluster of a longhouse, this time at a longhouse currently under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Ulu Mador, Meradong.

A total 99 persons have been screened, with 32 tested positive today making it 33 cases (including index case). under this cluster so far. Five laboratory test results were still pending.

All of the positive cases under this cluster are now receiving treatment at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC.

On another note, SDMC announced the end of one Covid-19 cluster, namely the Jaalan Kuala Tatau Cluster in Tatau after zero cases were reported from it in the last 28 days.

This means there are currently 93 clusters still active in the state, with six recording a total of 74 new cases today.

Apart from Sungai Sebatu Cluster which recorded 32 cases today, the other clusters with additional cases are Kampung Kendaie Cluster (14), Benteng Sri Aman Cluster (13), Sentosa 2 Cluster (8), Bedup Longgo Cluster (4) and Kem Semuja Cluster (3). — Borneo Post