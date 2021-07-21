Health Ministry detects 30 new Covid-19 clusters today, eight in KL and Selangor alone

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Thirty new Covid-19 clusters emerged today, just a day after the Hari Raya Haji public holiday.

Statistics released by the Health Ministry this evening showed eight of the 30 were concentrated in the Klang Valley which remains a hotspot for viral infections even after the government lifted its enhanced movement control order four days ago.

Six of the 30 were workplace-related clusters and two were high-risk group clusters.

The biggest in the national capital was dubbed the Lorong Bukit Enam Cluster at Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, which saw 95 workers found positive out of 115 screened.

Another significant cluster is in Titiwangsa. The index case for the Jalan Daud cluster was traced to an 18-year-old Malaysian girl who developed symptoms on June 22. As of today, 35 people have been screened with nine testing positive. One of them is an employee of a medical facility.

The Industri Sungai Kayu Ara 32 cluster has encompassed three districts — Klang, Kuala Langat, and Petaling. It involves factory workers at Taman Perindustrian Berjaya who were detected after targeted screening. Presently, 419 people have been screened with 77 testing positive.

The other clusters in KL and Selangor include the Lorong Ampang Dua cluster, also in Titiwangsa, which involves staff and residents of a care facility along Jalan Ampang. As of today, 29 people have been screened with 25 testing positive.

The Tapak Bina Jalan Langat cluster in Klang involves the workers of a construction site at Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1. As of today, 92 people have been screened with 40 testing positive.

This is followed by the Industry Jalan Jati Kiri cluster in Klang, which involved the targeted screening of workers at a factory in Kampung Perepat, Kapar. Currently, 115 people have been screened with 55 testing positive.

The last cluster in Selangor is the Industri Meranti Utama Satu in Sepang, which was also discovered following the targeted screening of factory workers in Taman Perindustrian Meranti Utama. So far, 338 people have been screened with 17 testing positive.

Nationwide, the other clusters are located in Penang, Johor, Sabah, Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, Sarawak, Kelantan and Kedah.

In total, the ministry has recorded 3,329 clusters in Malaysia. Of this number, 2,398 have since been deemed to have ended, leaving 931 clusters still active.