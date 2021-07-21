Health minister says 14.6pc of population completed two-dose Covid-19 vaccination

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 10,301,905 individuals had received the first dose, which saw the total number of vaccines administered nationwide so far to 15,071,814 doses. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A total of 4,769,909 individuals or 14.6 per cent of the country’s population have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of 11.59pm last night.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 10,301,905 individuals had received the first dose, which saw the total number of vaccines administered nationwide so far to 15,071,814 doses.

“This number includes 299,593 doses administered on Hari Raya Aidiladha yesterday, of which 204,064 were for the first dose and 95,529 the second dose,” he said in a Twitter post today.

The five states which recorded the highest administration of vaccine doses yesterday were Selangor with 107,444, Kuala Lumpur (63,493), Sarawak (46,606), Johor (28,050) and Penang (14,630).

In the same post he added Labuan continued to record the highest percentage of adults completing the vaccination regiment with 64.7 per cent, followed by Sarawak (47.3 per cent), Perlis (36.5 per cent), Klang Valley (21.6 per cent) and Negri Sembilan (20.9 per cent). — Bernama