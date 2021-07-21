EMCO in three localities in Pahang, one in Sabah starting Friday, says DPM

Barbed wire is seen around Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 in Mukim (sub-district) Ulu Kinta following the implementation of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 June 6, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in three localities in Pahang and one in Sabah from Friday to August 5, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said in Pahang it involved Felda Jengka 12, Jerantut; Kampung Belangkap, Rompin; and Kampung Orang Asli Ruai, Batu Talam, Raub, while in Sabah it involved Taman Merpati, Sandakan.

He said the decision was taken by a special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) after examining the Health Ministry’s (MOH) presentation and taking into account the risk assessment as well as the trend of Covid-19 infection.

“The SOP (standard operating procedures) for all EMCOs is the same as previously announced,” he said in a statement on the development of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO, today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said the EMCO in two localities in Sabah, namely in Kampung Istimewa, Batu Sapi, Sandakan and One Borneo Condominium, Kota Kinabalu, which was supposed to end tomorrow, will be extended until August 5. — Bernama