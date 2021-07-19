Perlis poised to move to Phase Three of NRP soon, says MB

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said this followed the level of vaccination in the state which has achieved 36.1 per cent. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, July 19 — Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said Perlis will be moving to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) soon.

He said this followed the level of vaccination in the state which has achieved 36.1 per cent.

“We still need another 3.9 per cent vaccination among the adult population to enable Perlis to move PPN Phase Three,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

Azlan hoped the people would be patient and pray for the best for the state until the announcement of the federal government.

In this regard, he said at a virtual Special National Security Council (MKN) Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today, several important decisions on PPN had been made and the proposals were expected to be adopted by states in PPN Phase Two.

Perlis is among eight states which have moved to Phase Two of PPN so far and the other states in Phase two are Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama