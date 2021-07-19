Health minister says over 14,300,000 vaccine doses administered as of yesterday

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total, 4,531,550 individuals or 13.9 per cent of the country’s population completed the second dose, while another 9,815,735, received the first dose. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered nationwide has reached 14,347,285 as of yesterday, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Based on an infographic shared on his Twitter, he said of the total, 4,531,550 individuals or 13.9 per cent of the country’s population completed the second dose, while another 9,815,735, received the first dose.

The number of vaccine doses administered on Sunday (July 18) was 344,961 of which, 244,761 were for the first dose and 100,200 the second dose.

In the same post, Labuan continued to record the highest percentage of adults completing the vaccination regiment with 62 per cent, followed by Sarawak (43.8 per cent), Perlis (36.1 per cent), Negri Sembilan (20 per cent) and the Klang Valley (19.9 per cent). — Bernama