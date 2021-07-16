MEF urges govt to use other relevant assessment measures to assess Covid-19 situation

A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 ― The government should look for a more relevant and accurate measure to assess the local Covid-19 situation, rather than just relying on the number of daily recorded infections to determine the lockdown, said the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF).

Its president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said Malaysians cannot continue to live in fear of Covid-19 and remain in prolonged lockdown conditions indefinitely because businesses and the rakyat are approaching the breaking point.

“The lockdowns have also had a horrifying impact on the mental health of many Malaysians, with cases of suicide, crime, domestic violence, depression and homelessness rising rapidly.

“On top of this, the disruptions caused to business supply chains due to the prolonged lockdowns are pushing long-established investors to exit Malaysia, while potential investors are now wary of investing.

“This distressing situation needs to change and turn around fast,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Hussain pointed out that both employers and the people have a critical role in accelerating the National Recovery Plan (NRP) towards ‘new normal’ conditions by putting in place and strictly adhering to biosafety measures at the workplace.

He said it is high time that employers demonstrate serious responsibility and reassure the people and the government by providing a safe, healthy and hygienic working environment.

“Many countries impacted by the airborne Delta variant have accepted Covid-19 as endemic and if all stakeholders realised this and work together, it would be for the greater good and wellbeing of all Malaysians,” he added. ― Bernama