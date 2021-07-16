Man in Padang Besar runs amok with machete shot dead by police

Padang Besar district police chief Supt Saifudin Aslin Abbas said a police team went to the scene at about 5.30pm after receiving a report on a domestic violence at a house there. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PADANG BESAR, July 16 ― A man who was armed with a machete was shot dead when he ran amok and attack the police in an incident in Jalan Kaki Bukit yesterday.

“The 55-year-old suspect refused to come out, forcing the police to enter the house through the windows. The suspect, who was armed with a machete, acted aggressively and injured a policeman, forcing the police to fire a warning shot.

“However, the suspect continued to act aggressively and this forced the police to fire a second shot (which hit the suspect) in self-defence and to protect the suspect's children who were at the scene," he told reporters today.

He said the suspect died at the scene and the body was taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, Kedah for autopsy. ― Bernama