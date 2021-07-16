Dr Noor Hisham: MoH data shows very few fully vaccinated healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 developed severe symptoms

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest data from MoH’s periodic testing showed that 3,106 (or 1.26 per cent) from a total of 245,932 healthcare workers were infected after receiving both vaccine doses, with only three in Category Three (0.1 per cent) and Category Four (0.1 per cent) respectively. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Only a handful of fully vaccinated healthcare workers from the Ministry of Health (MoH) have been infected with the Covid-19 virus under Category Three and Category Four, with none in Category Five, according to the ministry’s data.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a Facebook post last night, said the latest data from MoH’s periodic testing showed that 3,106 (or 1.26 per cent) from a total of 245,932 healthcare workers were infected after receiving both vaccine doses, with only three in Category Three (0.1 per cent) and Category Four (0.1 per cent) respectively.

It is understood that the data covers the period of February 24 to July 14 this year.

“At one time, many (people) were unhappy with my tweet when I mentioned the number of healthcare workers infected after completing their full vaccination. Yes, you can still be infected after full vaccination but not as severe, with less hospitalisation and death.

“Trust the vaccine, trust the data. Vaccine saves lives and once fully vaccinated we can live alongside with Covid-19,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Dr Noor Hisham also shared an infographic showing that a total of 1,012 healthcare workers were treated under Category One (asymptomatic); 2,088 (Category Two ― mild disease); three (Category Three ― pneumonia); three (Category Four ― requiring oxygen); and none in Category Five (intensive care unit or ICU treatment).

On Tuesday, Dr Noor Hisham was reported as saying that there were frontliners who had both vaccine doses but developed symptoms two weeks after getting vaccinated.

He said the majority of the 2,779 MoH workers who were infected after getting their second dose were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (symptomatic, but with no pneumonia).

“This shows that with vaccines you have some immunity to the virus and we want to start allowing those with mild symptoms who’ve been vaccinated to quarantine at home if they are reinfected,” said Dr Noor Hisham.