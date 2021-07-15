Covid-19 outbreak at Sentosa Hospital in Kuching after staff found positive, says Sarawak health chief

State Health director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed said the outbreak was traced to a hospital employee who was found positive on July 12. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, July 15 — The Sarawak Health Department is conducting Covid-19 screening of Sentosa Hospital staff in Kota Sentosa here and identifying their close contacts following an outbreak of the disease.

State Health director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed said the outbreak was traced to a hospital employee who was found positive on July 12.

“As at 6pm yesterday, 56 positive cases have been detected involving 24 hospital staff members, 28 inpatients, a worker with a concession company and three close contacts from the same family,” Dr Mohamed Sapian said in a statement today.

He said the Kuching Division Health Office and the hospital management are working quickly to contain the virus from spreading.

The hospital staff, their families and other close contacts are being swab tested for the virus and will be isolated and quarantined according to their health status.

Dr Mohamed said the hospital has stopped admissions to its wards and the men’s forensic ward since yesterday.

Outpatient treatment is only through teleconsultation for now and medicine is dispensed through the drive-through.

Dr Mohamed said outpatients who require electroconvulsive therapy — which involves aerosol-generating procedures — will be referred to the Sarawak General Hospital, adding that the treatment at Sentosa Hospital was stopped on July 12.

He also said the security and health unit is monitoring the status of all Sentosa Hospital staff.