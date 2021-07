An LED screen bearing a message reminding Malaysians to stay home is seen at Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Malaysia hit another record high of daily Covid-19 cases with 11,618 infections today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed the latest figures in a series of tweets this afternoon.

Selangor topped the list with 5,051 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,749 cases) and Negri Sembilan (1,537 cases).

This is the second day in a row where cases have broken through the 11,000 mark. Yesterday, Malaysia had 11,079 cases.

MORE TO COME