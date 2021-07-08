Report: Umno leader claims Zahid agreed to let Ismail accept DPM post

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives for the 2021 Umno annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Umno supreme council member Armand Azha Abu Hanifah said president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi consented to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob accepting the deputy prime minister’s post.

“At the Umno supreme council meeting last night, Ismail Sabri said that before he accepted the position, he met face-to-face with the (Umno) president and he asked if he could accept the position,” the Umno leader told Malaysiakini.

“Thankfully, the Umno president gave him his support and encouragement to accept the post.”

Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak was also said to have approved Ismail’s appointment.

“He also consulted former prime minister and former Umno president, Najib. Thankfully, Najib expressed the same sentiment,” Armand was quoted as saying.

“It was on that basis that (Ismail Sabri’s) decision to accept the post was made late in the afternoon yesterday after obtaining the consent of the current and former party presidents,” said Armand.

At about 1am this morning, Zahid announced Umno’s withdrawal from the ruling Perikatan Nasional government and its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The announcement was made just hours after Ismail and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein were made DPM and senior minister, a move analysts said was likely aimed at coaxing Umno from abandoning Muhyiddin.

In response to his appointment, Ismail had thanked Zahid and the entire party for their “support”.

Umno leaders could not be reached for comment at the time of writing.