Home where teen girl was abused not registered with Welfare Dept yet, says minister

SEREMBAN, July 8 — A welfare home run by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Kuala Lumpur where a teenage girl with Down syndrome was found abused is not registered with the Social Welfare Department.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said she was informed that the management of the home had, however, submitted an application to register it.

She said the girl, aged 13, was approved for adoption to an individual, not to the welfare home.

“There are still occupants at the home and welfare officers are monitoring the place pending a court order and outcome of police investigation on the case,” she told reporters after a visit to a welfare home for the disabled, Taman Sinar Harapan (TSH) Tuanku Ampuan Najihah here, where the girl is now placed.

Meanwhile, she said a total of 2,040 children, suspected to be victims of abuse, had been rescued by the Social Welfare Department since January until April this year.

The case on the abused girl was uncovered following a viral Facebook post by a woman who claimed she was splashed with hot water and tied when under the care of the NGO welfare home.

According to her, the matter came to light when the owner, staff and inmates at the welfare home, including the girl were infected with Covid-19 and treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital for 10 days. — Bernama