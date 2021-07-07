Sabah to host Malaysia Day 2021 celebration, says deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the celebration this year will be held on a moderate scale behind closed doors at the Sabah International Convention Centre here with strict compliance of SOPs. ― File picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, July 7 — Sabah has been chosen to host the Malaysia Day 2021 celebration on September 16, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said today.

Bung Moktar, who is also the state-level Malaysia Day organising committee co-chairman, said the celebration this year will be held on a moderate scale behind closed doors at the Sabah International Convention Centre here with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the matter was discussed at the Malaysia Day main committee meeting held virtually and co-chaired by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah yesterday.

“We are grateful and appreciate the decision of the Federal government for the trust and honour given, it will be held in strict compliance with SOPs, including limiting the attendance to around 500 people, depending on the situation of Covid-19 then,” he said in a statement here today.

Bung Moktar said a series of committee meetings had been held previously with several relevant departments and agencies to ensure the smooth running of the event.

In line with this year’s celebration theme, Malaysia Prihatin, Bung Moktar said there will be a special performance by Sabah Cultural Board artistes to urge all Malaysians regardless of race and religion to help contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope that through the Malaysia Day celebration, we will not only lift the spirit of patriotism among the people, especially among the younger generation in the formation of a united and harmonious nation, but for all Malaysians to come together in solidarity to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama