Covid-19: Sabah records two new clusters from community transmission, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, July 7 — Sabah recorded two new Covid-19 clusters arising from community transmission today, the Siasai Dundau Cluster and Pintasan Cluster, both in Kota Belud, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the Siasai Dundau Cluster involved 47 cases with the index case being a 24-year-old woman who tested positive on June 28 after suffering from cold and cough since June 21.

“Following this case, screening of close contacts was done on 132 individuals. All those who tested positive were reviewed and examined at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Kota Belut Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC),” he said in a statement this evening.

He said the index case for the Pintasan Cluster was a 35-year-old woman, and active tracing and screening on 34 of her contacts detected 17 individuals who were positive, including eight cases that were confirmed today.

“The total number of cases for this cluster is 18. All the positive cases have been referred either to hospital for treatment or isolation at Kota Belud PKRC. All close contacts are urged to quarantine,” he said.

Masidi said Sabah today recorded 244 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 71,189.

“The number of patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospital is 228, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 68,536,” he said. — Bernama