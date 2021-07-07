Communications minister to get more info from telcos on customers’ inability to settle bills

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will get more information from telecommunication companies on the inability of consumers to pay their bills in the current pandemic situation.

In a virtual engagement session with Telekom Malaysia ™ staff from all over the country today, Saifuddin was informed that among the issues raised via TM’s call centres was the inability to settle telephone bills.

“This is a time when many will be using telecommunication services. Earlier, (during his engagement with TM staff), even without numbers given, I got the indication that there had been an increase of those who can’t afford to pay their bills. So, I will be getting more information from TM and all telecommunication companies.

“This is a real story on the ground we hear of those who can’t afford to pay their phone bills but the fact remains that during the movement control, the phone is the most important device for them,” he told the media after the ‘Turun Padang Bersama TM’ programme today.

Saifuddin said he would also bring the matter to the attention of Cabinet members if there was an approach that could be taken to help affected consumers.

The matter came to light when Saifuddin interacted with TM’s call centre employees during the engagement session about their experiences dealing with customers affected by Covid-19.

A Kuala Lumpur-based call centre officer, Rajeswary, said five out of 10 customers who contacted the centre faced cases of accounts being blocked.

“Many customers have the thinking that since the payment of many things (financial commitments) can be deferred, why is it then that TM bills can’t be deferred as well. This are among the questions raised,” she said.

Another call centre employee based in Dungun, Raihan said among customers’ complaints were their difficulty to pay their bills, with some asking for installment plans to settle them.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin hoped vaccination for 13,400 TM employees can be accelerated as they carry out field work such as installation, repair, maintenance, network expansion at residential and business premises as well as face-to-face engagement at customer service centres.

Saifuddin said the request was presented to him by TM Chief Executive Officer Imri Mokhtar who was of the view that TM staff are front liners who do physical work and are exposed to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“TM members perform various physical tasks in the field and deal with the public to provide services in residential premises and businesses including factories, government agencies and critical agencies in the health, security and emergency sectors.

“They visit about 180,000 residential and business premises for installation and repair work and deal with about 50,000 customers at TMpoint counters,” he said, adding that 897 TM employees had been infected with Covid-19 and six had died.

Saifuddin said TM’s application had been forwarded to the Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK).

On vaccination of media personnel, Saifuddin said there were still many, including from Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), who had not received an appointment and he hoped that vaccination teams could go to Angkasapuri to vaccinate them. — Bernama