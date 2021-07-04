N.Sembilan MB: Paroi Sports Complex Covid-19 vaccination centre to operate from tomorrow

Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, July 4 — The vaccination centre (PPV) at Paroi Youth and Sports Complex (Kombes) will begin operations tomorrow, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said.

He said with the opening of the centre, the vaccination capacity can be increased to meet the daily target of getting 20,000 people vaccinated in the state under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“At the start, the centre will administer 900 doses a day before the number is increased to 1,500. Restoration work on the Paroi Kombes has just been completed and handed over to the state government recently.

“As such, the state government has taken a proactive step to turn the facility into a vaccination centre to ensure more citizens can be vaccinated,” he said in a Facebook posting tonight.

Meanwhile he said through the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas), the PPV at D’Tempat Country Club, Sendayan would also begin operations tomorrow to speed up vaccinations to industrial workers with a capacity of 1,500 doses daily.

Aminuddin said the establishment of the Pikas vaccination centre will help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the industrial sector to ensure a full-scale economic recovery.

On June 22, PICK Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in addition to D’Tempat Country Club another PPV would be set up at Cattleya Senawang Retail Centre to cater for 15,000 workers from 46 factories. — Bernama