Penang approves RM1m aid for state residents affected by lockdown

GEORGE TOWN, July 1 ― The Penang state government has approved an RM1.04 million allocation to assist those impacted by Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).
Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state exco approved this today and the funds were in addition to special allocations channeled to the respective state assemblymen in Penang.
“The funds will be channelled to the respective state assemblymen to help their constituents either in food or in kind,” he said in a brief statement today.
He said those who needed assistance could contact their respective state assemblymen for assistance.