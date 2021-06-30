Report: Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu could move into Phase Two by next week, says source

All individual and non-physical contact sports and recreational activities are allowed during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Three states are reportedly expected to move into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan by next week, Astro Awani reported, quoting a source.

It reported that Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu have been proposed as states that can move forward in their recovery plan as they have fulfilled the three conditions under the NRP.

According to the media outlet, this proposal has been put forth to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for consideration.

“This will allow states that have shown positive outcomes to move to the next phase of recovery and not be hindered by the high number of Covid-19 cases in Selangor.

Malay Mail cannot yet independently verify this matter.

Under Phase Two, operations of several economic activities in the manufacturing sector and distributive trade sector will be allowed, with the manufacturing sector involving automotive (vehicles and components), ceramics, furniture factories for export purposes, rubber, steel, and metal as well as cement.

All individual and non-physical contact sports and recreational activities are allowed during Phase Two.

Dining in at restaurants will be allowed but limited to two people per table with physical distancing, and for public transport like taxis and e-hailing services, as well as private vehicles, the capacity is increased to three people, including the driver.

The three key indicators are the Covid-19 transmission rate in the community based on the daily number of cases, the capacity of the country's public health system based on the bed usage at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards and the level of immunisation rate based on the percentage of people who have completed two doses.

Perlis has featured cases in single digits while in Terengganu cases are in double digits. Kelantan had cases in triple digits recently.

Earlier today, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow appealed to the National Security Council to allow individual states to move on to Phase Two of the NRP based on their respective threshold indicators.