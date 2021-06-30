Pahang latest to allow Aidiladha sacrificial ritual, subject to strict SOPs

Malaysian Muslims slaughtering a lamb for Aidiladha at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUANTAN, June 30 ― Pahang has allowed Aidiladha sacrificial rites (korban) to be carried out this year with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) for Phase One of movement control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Pahang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIP) through a statement here today, said the activities can only be conducted at mosques and Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) slaughterhouses which have been given the approval as well as four private slaughterhouses licenced by DVS in the state.

Those involved must also submit the application form to the district Islamic religious office, by post, via email or drive-thru, as the service counters are not in operation until July 7, it added.

“The sacrificial rites can be carried out for four days beginning July 20 in two sessions, in the morning and evening, with a maximum of five animals per session, to prevent congestion.

“The number of individuals allowed to be involved from the slaughtering process to weighing the meat, for each animal, must not exceed 10 people, with priority given to those who had been vaccinated,” read the statement.

According to JAIP, those who are assigned under the slaughtering team must undergo Covid-19 screening at government or private clinics, three days before the event date and the cost can be included in the participation fee.

The distribution of sacrificial meat can be made by drive-thru or contactless delivery to houses of those eligible.

“Korban activity is not allowed in areas under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) and participants are also not allowed to be at the activity area,” said the statement.

JAIP also reminded the management committee to ensure all SOP are adhered to because monitoring will be conducted by the police and enforcement officers from JAIP, JPV and district Islamic religious offices.

Those who fail to comply with the set conditions or SOP, can be compounded or charged in court under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 324). ― Bernama