Sabah eyes trade and tourism office in Singapore

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — Sabah is planning to set up a trade and tourism office in Singapore to promote business potential between these two regions.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state has had a long history of trade relations with Singapore and setting up an office in the republic would enhance Sabah-Singapore relations.

“I would also like to invite Singaporean investors to look at opportunities under our Halatuju Sabah Maju Jaya development plan focusing on high impact investments , particularly in the agriculture and tourism sectors,” said Hajiji.

He said this after a virtual meeting with Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon this morning, which also touched on other among them the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic and measures taken to keep numbers down.

Singapore is among Sabah’s top 10 trading partners with a trade value of RM133 million as at January of this year.

Among the 10 product categories exported to the island republic include palm oil, seafood, crude petroleum and wood products.

Sabah recorded more than RM7 billion trade revenue with Singapore in 2019 and 2020.



