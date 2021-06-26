Health minister says more than five million individuals given first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday

Dr Adham said of the total vaccine injections given yesterday, 148,380 were for the first dose, while 67,588 were for the second dose injections. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A total of 5,072,714 individuals have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Of the total, he said, 1,966,358 of them have also received the second dose of the vaccine.

“A total of 215,968 Covid-19 vaccine injections were given yesterday, making the cumulative total of Covid-19 vaccine that has been administered so far to 7,039,072 doses,” he said in a post on his official Twitter today.

Dr Adham said of the total vaccine injections given yesterday, 148,380 were for the first dose, while 67,588 were for the second dose injections.

He said the five states which recorded the highest recipients who completed both doses of vaccine were Selangor with 262,635 followed by Sarawak (202,741), Johor (201,340), Perak (181,545) and Kuala Lumpur (170,594). — Bernama