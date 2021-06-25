MCO 3.0: IGP says G1, G2 contractors can apply for operation approval at nearest police station

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said each application should be attached with the Companies Commission of Malaysia registration document and proof of the project to be carried out. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — G1 and G2 contractors who are appointed by local authorities can apply for approval to operate during the movement control order at the nearest police station, said Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said each application should be attached with the Companies Commission of Malaysia registration document and proof of the project to be carried out.

“The approval letter issued by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is subject to compliance to the current standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“For self-employed workers such as plumbers, maintenance workers, roadside hawkers who have no employers, the movement approval obtained from PDRM is one off while the approval letter obtained earlier can still be used,” he said in a statement tonight.

Acryl Sani said a special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) on Covid-19 management today decided that G1 and G2 contractors who were appointed by local authorities to carry out small-scale construction work are allowed to operate immediately with the approval of Ministry of Housing and Local Government or PDRM. — Bernama