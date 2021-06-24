Ismail Sabri: EMCO for seven areas in Kedah, Sabah

Armed Forces and police personnel patrol the vicinity of the Desa Rejang People’s Housing Project in Kuala Lumpur amid the enhanced movement control order June 21, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Seven localities in Kedah and Sabah have been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) by the National Security Council (NSC) following a rise in cases there.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said these include two localities in Kedah and five in Sabah, which will start on Saturday (June 26) until July 9.

“Starting with Politeknik Sultanah Bahiyah in Kulim the Health Ministry conducted 423 screenings and detected 22 positive cases. Similarly in Kawasan Perindustrian Bestgrade at Pokok Sena, 38 screenings were conducted with 27 positive cases detected,” he said in a statement.

In Kampung Muhibbah at Menggatal, Kota Kinabalu, the ministry conducted 18 screenings with 12 positive cases detected.

The Tawau prison and quarters saw 66 screenings with 14 testing positive, with a positivity rate of 21.21 per cent.

“Kampung Kuala Merotai in Kalabakan revealed 13 positive cases after 26 screenings were conducted, with a positivity rate of 50 per cent.

“98 screenings were conducted in Kampung Tahak in Membakut, Beaufort which detected 11 positive cases with a positivity rate of 11.22 per cent, while Flat Indah Jaya in Sandakan sees 252 screenings with 11 testing positive, while” Ismail said.

The NSC has also decided to end the EMCO for six localities at Batang Oya, in Mukah, Sarawak, earlier than scheduled instead of on July 4 due to a drop in Covid-19 infections.

These include Rumah Panjang Bala anak Umba, Rumah Panjang Tulu anak Sli, Rumah Panjang Duah anak Entingi, Rumah Panjang Balik anak Gema, Sekolah Kebangsaan St Luke, and Klinik Kesihatan Nanga Baoh.

The EMCO will also end on the scheduled date of midnight tomorrow for three localities in Temerloh, Pahang, including Taman Temerloh Jaya, Taman Temerloh Jaya Indah, and Taman Temerloh Makmur.

Other places where the EMCO will end on the scheduled date of midnight tomorrow include Kampung Tajin in Kuala Berang, Terengganu, Ladang Tereh Mill in Kluang, Johor, Kampung Kolong 2 in Kuching, Sarawak, and Kampung Lakai in Jelebu, Negri Sembilan.