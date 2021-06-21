Sabah launches zero Covid-19 campaign

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (right) talks with Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun at the launch of Sabah state-level Zero Covid-19 Campaign at the Sabah State Administrative Centre, Kota Kinabalu, June 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 21 — Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today jointly launched the Sabah state-level Zero Covid-19 Campaign via online.

Hajiji conducted the launch from his office at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) here and Dr Adham from his office in Putrajaya.

Joining Hajiji at the launch were state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmy Yahya and Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham, in his speech at the function, urged all parties to be united in supporting the noble efforts of the Sabah government and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in making the Zero Covid-19 campaign a success in the state.

“These efforts are in line with the country’s recovery plan and we hope this programme will succeed so as to ensure our country is free from Covid-19. We also hope that programmes like this can be implemented in other states.

“The success of this programme depends very much on the cooperation of the public and all parties in complying with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) and regulations,” he said.

Dr Adham said the MOH, in collaboration with other agencies, would continue to work together in finding the best approach to ensure the spread of Covid-19 in the community could be prevented.

He said that, as such, the MOH and the other agencies were always thinking of doing what’s best to ensure the country can be free from Covid-19.

“Solidarity among everyone is also meaningful to ensure our community can be empowered in line with the national recovery plan and realise the dreams of all parties who want our country to return to normal as before,” he added. — Bernama