Khairy: CITF to meet this week over Pfizer vaccine how-tos for children aged 12 and above

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV) will meet this week to fine-tune the process of vaccinating children aged 12 and above, with the Comirnaty vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

“The JKJAV meeting this week chaired jointly by the health minister and me will decide the usage method of the Pfizer vaccine for teenagers, and when we can start distributing it for tenagers based on the advice and recommendations of our committee of experts,” Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), said during his weekly Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) joint press conference in Putrajaya, with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Last week, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that the Comirnaty vaccine had been approved for use in those aged 12 and above.

He said that the decision was reached at the 359th Drug Control Authority (PKBD) meeting.

The Comirnaty vaccine was previously approved conditional registration on January 8, 2021, for use on individuals who are 18 years of age and above.

Dr Noor Hisham said that despite the approved additional indications, the Health Ministry (MoH) is still of the view that vaccination priority should be given to high-risk groups in line with the existing policy set under the NIP.