Pahang Bersatu gives full support to Muhyiddin’s leadership, says Saifuddin

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is seen at a press conference during the 'Jelajah Malaysia Prihatin' programme at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Sentul March 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 20 — The Pahang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leadership body expressed full support for the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Its chief, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, in a statement today, said the matter was decided at the state party meeting today.

“We also express our undivided support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under the leadership of the Prime Minister. I would like to emphasise here that Pahang Bersatu will continue to be with the leadership of PN component partners, both at the central and state levels,” he said.

He said the decision was made after taking into account current and future political developments in the country, especially when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama