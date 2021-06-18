Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases rise to 6,440, puts Phase Two of recovery plan further away

A general view of the near-deserted Maju Expressway in Kuala Lumpur June 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The nation recorded 6,440 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the first time Malaysia has gone above the 6,000-case level since June 11.

The increase also meant the country was further away from Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan, which required daily cases to fall below 4,0000.

According to data Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted on Twitter today, Selangor still topped the list with 2,095 cases or nearly a third of all cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

This is followed by Negri Sembilan which recorded 870 cases, then Kuala Lumpur (816), Johor (592) and Sarawak (536), to name a few other most concerning states which recorded high Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.