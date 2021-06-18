Home minister: Almost 91pc of ministry frontliners have received Covid-19 vaccination

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin at a press conference on compliance to total lockdown standard operating procedure (SOP) in Putrajaya, June 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 18 — Almost 91 per cent or 150, 934 Home Ministry frontliners have received their Covid-19 vaccination doses, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

The vaccination exercise includes 108,595 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel, Immigration Department (11,738), Prisons Department (15,411), People’s Volunteer Corp (11,328) and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (3,862), he said.

Of the total, 133,781 frontliners have received two doses of vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“The Home Ministry frontliners must be protected while manning roadblocks and carrying out enforcement operations at factories during the pandemic,” he said in a press conference on compliance to total lockdown standard operating procedure (SOP), here today.

Hamzah said the ministry has received approval from the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) to vaccinate all officers working at the service counters and agencies under the ministry.

The vaccination will be carried out in stages following the schedule set by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF). — Bernama