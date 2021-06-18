Covid-19 concerns forces cancellation of Penang Hill Festival 2021

Perbadanan Bukit Bendera Pulau Pinang (PBBPP) said the cancellation took into account the latest developments on the movement control order (MCO) which was extended and the announcement of the National Recovery Plan. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 18 — The Penang Hill Festival 2021 (PHF2021), scheduled to take place from July 16 to 18, has been cancelled due to concerns about the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Perbadanan Bukit Bendera Pulau Pinang (PBBPP) said the cancellation took into account the latest developments on the movement control order (MCO) which was extended and the announcement of the National Recovery Plan.

“PBBPP hopes to organise PHF2022 next year and would like to express its appreciation to all for their continued support for Penang Hill (Bukit Bendera) as well as is looking forward to the right time for all parties to meet again safely in a great social atmosphere,” it said in a statement, here, today.

In this regard, the public can browse the PBBPP website at www.penanghill.gov.my or follow its official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mypenanghill to get any latest information on Penang Hill.

PBBPP organises the annual PHF with the aim to offer educational opportunities and invite the public to enjoy the beauty of nature as well as learn about the exotic nature, rich history and interesting cultural heritage of Penang Hill. — Bernama