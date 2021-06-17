New Mukah Airport begins operations (VIDEO)

Abdul Yakub (second left) and Yussibnosh (fourth left) welcome the passengers of MH3412. — Borneo Post Online pic

MUKAH, June 17 — The new Mukah Airport officially became operational today with the first plane, MASwings’ MH3412 Twin Otter, landing at 10.05am.

The flight which departed at 9am from Kuching carried just four passengers.

Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi and Tellian assemblyman Yussibnosh Balo were among those present to welcome the arrival of the passengers at the new airport.

One of the passengers, Aaron Benjamin, 23, said the new Mukah Airport was impressive.

“I am impressed and satisfied with the new Mukah Airport, many changes and improvements have been implemented,” he told Utusan Borneo.

He said the many changes included the digitalisation of various aspects compared to manual operations at the old airport.

Aaron hoped the new airport would be a catalyst for socioeconomic development in Mukah.

The same Twin Otter later made the first take off from the airport to Kuching at 10.25am and was scheduled to land at Kuching International Airport at 11.30am.

The flight to Kuching also carried four passengers.

MH3412 lands on the new Mukah Airport runway. — Borneo Post Online pic

A press statement from federal Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said construction on the new airport located 7km from Mukah town began on August 11, 2017 to replace the nearby STOLport (Short Take-off and Landing).

It can accommodate up to 265,000 passengers annually and larger aircraft if needed.

The new airport is designed with better comfort in mind for travellers, making it a new rural hub for air travel and cargo shipping.

It sits on a 3,125 square metre site, with a 1,500 metre by 30 metre runway, while the apron and taxiway are 15 metres.

There is parking capacity for 100 cars, 20 taxis, two buses, and space for 20 motorcycles.

Alongside the air traffic control tower, there are also offices to house the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, Meteorological Department, and Fire and Rescue Department.

The facility is equipped with Wing and Runway Visual Range (WRVR) system and Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Range (DVOR) radio navigation system, as well as a simple approach lighting system.

“The ministry and Sarawak state government are confident that the new Mukah Airport will be a catalysing factor to the development of the Sarawak government’s Economic Plan for SCORE (Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy).

“New Mukah Airport is expected to encourage more local economic growth by facilitating the movement of various export goods including agriculture and aquaculture products such as sago, pineapples, and umai — a local delicacy,” Wee said.

He added the new Mukah Airport aims to be part of Mukah’s growth, including supporting its development as an education and research hub, alongside the Matadeng Industrial Park.

“With the operation of the new Mukah Airport, it is hoped that the supplies of Covid-19 vaccines for rural areas can be expedited to build herd immunity through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,” he said. — Borneo Post Online