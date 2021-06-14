After surprise discovery, Rela starts purging involuntary members from its database

The People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) has begun removing the names of people who had been inadvertently entered as members into its database.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) has begun removing the names of people who had been inadvertently entered as members into its database.

Just hours earlier, several Malaysians took to social media to share their surprise at being listed as Rela members without their prior knowledge or consent.

A check of the Rela website showed that a Malay Mail staff who was earlier listed as an involuntary member has since been removed.

Malay Mail has contacted Rela and the Home Ministry for comment.

MORE TO COME