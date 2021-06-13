Residents of Sibu longhouses receive Covid-19 jabs via outreach programme

A Covid-19 swab team in the thick of action carrying out sampling at a longhouse in Sibu. ― Borneo Post pic

SIBU, June 13 — The Health Ministry’s Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach team has started administering Sinovac vaccine doses to residents of longhouses in rural areas in Sibu, since yesterday.



Sarawak Public Health and Housing Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee said the locations visited by the team included areas in the Bawang Assan state constituency.



“We also seek the cooperation of tuai rumah (longhouse headmen) to ensure that all the residents receive the vaccine and those who refuse to take it will be given counselling,” he said during a live telecast on his Facebook, last night.



Dr Annuar, who is also who is also the Coordinator of the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee, said Sibu was expected to receive 30,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine per week for this month followed by 40,000 doses a week in July and 50,000 doses a week in August.



He added that the number of vaccination centres in the district would also be increased if there was a need to do so. — Bernama