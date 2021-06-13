Malaysia records marked reduction in Covid-19 deaths with 64 fatalities today

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a coffin containing a body of a person who died from the Covid-19 disease at the Christian cemetery at Fairy Park in Klang June 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Covid-19 fatalities in the country dropped to 64 today after a worrying uptick earlier this month.

Malaysia crossed over 100 deaths in a day for the first time on June 2 when the Ministry of Health recorded 126 fatalities.

Today’s number is a decrease from the 76 deaths reported yesterday and 84 deaths the day before that.

The number of new clusters has also reduced to 15, from 24 yesterday and 16 the day before.

“A total of 64 death cases today involving 15 cases in Selangor, 10 cases in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, seven cases in Johor, six cases in Kedah, five cases each in Negri Sembilan and Pahang, four cases each in Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan, two cases each in Sabah and Kelantan, and one case each in Penang, Perak, Melaka and Terengganu,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

The youngest person who died of Covid-19 today was a 21-year-old man from Negri Sembilan who suffered from high blood pressure and brain haemorrhage.

Two 88-year-olds were the oldest, with one patient (female) having suffered from obesity and the other (male) patient suffering from dementia and epilepsy.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 917 patients are currently in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with 452 others requiring ventilators.