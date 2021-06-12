Covid-19: 1,297,818 individuals in Malaysia fully vaccinated, says health minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya March 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — A total of 1,297,818 individuals in the country have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

In a Twitter post, he said 2,929,736 individuals have received their first dose, taking the total number Covid-19 shots administered in the country to 4,227,554 doses.

The five states with the highest number of completed double doses are Selangor (170,855 doses) followed by Sarawak (133,516), Kuala Lumpur (122,564), Perak (121,740) and Johor (118,317).

Also, he said 13,757,093 vaccination registrations have been recorded as of yesterday, with Selangor registering the highest number (3,503,976) followed by Johor (1,716,130), Sarawak (1,318, 644) and Kuala Lumpur (1,163,711). — Bernama