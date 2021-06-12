Cooking oil: Govt to conduct study to determine ceiling price for 5kg bottles

The government will conduct a study to set a ceiling price for 5kg bottled cooking oil based on the current market price. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI BESAR, June 12 — The government, through the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), will conduct a study to set a ceiling price for 5kg bottled cooking oil based on the current market price.

KPDNHEP Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said his team would also discuss the recommended ceiling price with both the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry and Finance Ministry.

“Meetings will be held on how to overcome this problem (increase in cooking oil prices).

“We will see the decision (adjustment of the ceiling price of cooking oil) in the meeting later,” he told reporters after visiting and inspecting cooking oil supplies and compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP), here, today.

He said cooking oil had experienced a price hike due to an increase in the price of crude palm oil.

“I assure you that the government is working hard to ensure that people are not affected by the Covid-19 situation,” he said.

Rosol also denied an opposition representative’s claims that the 1kg oil subsidised by the government was recycled oil.

He also said that a total of 590,876 business premises, including petrol stations, restaurants, supermarkets and shopping malls, had been inspected to date.

“There were 346 compounds issued on offenders who did not comply with the prescribed SOPs. KPDNHEP issued 160 compounds during the total lockdown period from June 1 to 11 (yesterday) involving a total value of RM1.091 million.

“Based on statistics, the compliance rate in the distribution trade sector is satisfactory, with 98.52 per cent of premises complying with the SOPs set, while 0.10 per cent of premises were issued with compound notices. The remaining 1.32 per cent were let off with a warning,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said that about 50 per cent of KPDNHEP enforcement personnel had been vaccinated through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Rosol said the ministry had requested the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) to include its personnel as vaccine recipients.

He added that there were currently 2,200 KPDNHEP enforcement personnel nationwide.

“Priority will be given to them as they are always in contact with members of the public,” he said, adding that the vaccinations were given under phase two of the PICK, which began on April 19. — Bernama